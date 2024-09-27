Karnataka state vs Governor Gehlot: All info sought by Raj Bhavan to pass cabinet scrutiny

BENGALURU: The cabinet on Thursday decided that any query or information sought from the state government by the governor’s office will be first discussed in the cabinet, which will decide on the response to be sent to the Raj Bhavan. A direction has been issued to the chief secretary and secretaries in this regard, said Law Minister HK Patil.

Speaking to mediapersons after a cabinet meeting on Thursday, the minister pointed out that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has been relentlessly seeking information on various topics and wants the state government to send the responses immediately.

“It seems like he loses patience. We discussed this, and decided that henceforth, any information sought from the chief secretary or secretaries by the governor has to be placed before the cabinet and get it approved. We have directed the chief secretary to reply as per the cabinet decision,” he said.

Asked about the governor’s earlier queries, Patil said this decision will be applicable for anything that has not been sent as of Thursday.

Patil said the governor had questioned the leak of the Lokayukta report, and claimed that this happened from the governor’s office itself. “All these papers were at the governor’s office for the past nine months, that too illegally. But he has been blaming the leak on the state government,” he said.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had alleged that the governor had been seeking information on petty issues. Home Minister G Parameshwara accused Gehlot of intervening in governance and seeking reports on a daily basis. “There is no obligation to answer all his (governor’s) questions. Whatever needs to be answered, we will answer,” he had stated.