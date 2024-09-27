Karnataka state vs Governor Gehlot: All info sought by Raj Bhavan to pass cabinet scrutiny

BENGALURU: The cabinet on Thursday decided that any query or information sought from the state government by the governor’s office will be first discussed in the cabinet, which will decide on the response to be sent to the Raj Bhavan. A direction has been issued to the chief secretary and secretaries in this regard, said Law Minister HK Patil.
Speaking to mediapersons after a cabinet meeting on Thursday, the minister pointed out that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has been relentlessly seeking information on various topics and wants the state government to send the responses immediately.
“It seems like he loses patience. We discussed this, and decided that henceforth, any information sought from the chief secretary or secretaries by the governor has to be placed before the cabinet and get it approved. We have directed the chief secretary to reply as per the cabinet decision,” he said.
Asked about the governor’s earlier queries, Patil said this decision will be applicable for anything that has not been sent as of Thursday.
Patil said the governor had questioned the leak of the Lokayukta report, and claimed that this happened from the governor’s office itself. “All these papers were at the governor’s office for the past nine months, that too illegally. But he has been blaming the leak on the state government,” he said.
It may be noted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had alleged that the governor had been seeking information on petty issues. Home Minister G Parameshwara accused Gehlot of intervening in governance and seeking reports on a daily basis. “There is no obligation to answer all his (governor’s) questions. Whatever needs to be answered, we will answer,” he had stated.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders slammed the state government for taking the decision in the cabinet. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said the governor has been seeking information and questioning the government on various scams. “But with this cabinet decision, the government seems to be trying to control the Raj Bhavan. It is acting like Hitler,” he said.
Ashoka dares CM to dissolve assembly
Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Thursday dared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to dissolve the Assembly and prove that he enjoys the support of the people.
On Thursday, BJP staged a protest at Vidhana Soudha, demanding the CM’s resignation to ensure a free and impartial probe into the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case against him. The Special Court in Bengaluru directed Lokayukta police to probe the case and submit a report within three months.
Ashoka said if Siddaramaiah decides to dissolve the state assembly, 135 of 136 Congress MLAs will not support him, and he will be left with no option but to resign. “The High Court and Special Court orders have come. FIR will be registered against him. What is he waiting for?” the BJP leader asked.
Opposition leader in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the Congress high command has become weak. “Corruption is rampant in the state and Congress has converted Karnataka into its ATM,” he said.
BJP MLC CT Ravi said Siddaramaiah has denotified 880 acres of land in Bengaluru to benefit realtors. During the protest, BJP leaders raised slogans against the CM and state government, and tried to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha.