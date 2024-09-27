Land acquisition process for Bengaluru metro Phase-3 kickstarts afresh

BENGALURU: With the land acquisition process for the 44.65-km Phase-3 line of the Metro being abruptly stalled earlier this month, due to the need to incorporate double-decker flyovers along the route, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) restarted the process again on Wednesday. The preliminary notification to acquire 299 properties for one stretch on the Outer Ring Road Line has been submitted to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).
The Rs 15,611-crore project comprises two elevated corridors - the 32.15-km ORR Line, from JP Nagar IV Phase to Kempapura; and the 12.5-km Magadi Road corridor, from Hosahalli to Kadabgere. The Union Cabinet gave the green signal on August 17.
“We have decided to acquire land required for our network first. We will acquire additional land needed to put in place the double-decker flyovers later. The list to go ahead with the acquisition for the first package of the ORR corridor has been submitted by BMRCL to the KIADB, which is responsible for paying the compensation for acquired property,” Channapa Goudar, General Manager, Land Acquistion Cell, BMRCL, told TNIE.
The ORR corridor requires a total of 857 properties, for which we require total land of 1,36,415.93 sqm. Package-1 extends from JP Nagar IV Phase to Mysuru Road. “We require a total of 43,372.5 sqm of land for it, which will cover 327 properties.
The process has been set in motion for it presently,” he said. Package-2 covers Mysuru Road to Kanteevera Studio, for which 254 properties covering 42,065.54 sqm of land are required, and package-3 runs from Kanteevara Studio to Kempapura, requiring 224 properties covering 50,977.86 sqm.
“For package-2, we have begun a joint survey of the land to be acquired. In the case of package-3, we plan to issue the preliminary notification for acquisition under 28(1) of the Land Acquisition Act, next week. Land acquisition is yet to begin for the Magadi Road corridor. The line has a deadline of 2028, and is expected to carry 9.12 lakh passengers by 2051.