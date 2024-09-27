Land acquisition process for Bengaluru metro Phase-3 kickstarts afresh

The ORR corridor requires a total of 857 properties, for which we require total land of 1,36,415.93 sqm. Package-1 extends from JP Nagar IV Phase to Mysuru Road. “We require a total of 43,372.5 sqm of land for it, which will cover 327 properties.

The process has been set in motion for it presently,” he said. Package-2 covers Mysuru Road to Kanteevera Studio, for which 254 properties covering 42,065.54 sqm of land are required, and package-3 runs from Kanteevara Studio to Kempapura, requiring 224 properties covering 50,977.86 sqm.

“For package-2, we have begun a joint survey of the land to be acquired. In the case of package-3, we plan to issue the preliminary notification for acquisition under 28(1) of the Land Acquisition Act, next week. Land acquisition is yet to begin for the Magadi Road corridor. The line has a deadline of 2028, and is expected to carry 9.12 lakh passengers by 2051.