Muda case row: Senior Congress leader Koliwad wants Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to resign

BENGALURU: While all legislators have come out in support of Siddaramaiah continuing as chief minister despite the high court upholding the approval given by the governor to conduct an investigation against him in the MUDA case, senior leader K B Koliwad has raised the first voice of dissent. “Siddaramaiah should resign from his post to avoid embarrassment to the party,” he suggested on Thursday.

The Congress leadership, however, was unfazed by Koliwad’s statement, as he is not a legislator. Leaders, including Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, reiterated that Siddaramaiah will continue as CM.

“There is no question of me resigning. Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he was the Gujarat CM, resign in the Godhra riots case? Has Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is out on bail, resigned? I too will not resign,” Siddaramaiah hit back at BJP leaders demanding his resignation.

Seventy-nine-year-old Koliwad, speaking to a private TV channel, lauded Siddaramaiah as a good leader, but suggested that he should resign in the interests of the party.