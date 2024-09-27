Multi-level parking facility at Bengaluru's Gandhinagar metro station may shut over heavy losses

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) multi-level parking facility at Gandhinagar, inaugurated under the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, is facing significant challenges with Prince Royal Solution Pvt Ltd, the agency managing the facility since June 21, expressing its intentions of withdrawing the same due to mounting losses.

Kumar HN, who runs the agency said that he has written at least eight representations to the BBMP Chief Commissioner, appealing to reduce rentals and wave off power bills due to low occupancy rates, which is contrary to BBMP’s promises. “We paid Rs 1 crore security deposit after securing the 5-year contract. Every four months, we are supposed to pay Rs 48 lakh as rent. So far, we have incurred a loss of Rs 64 lakh,” said Kumar.

The agency highlighted that the BBMP had initially estimated around 80 per cent occupancy at the multi-level parking facility in which 600 four-wheelers and 750 two-wheelers can be accommodated. Additionally, it had also assured that no parking would be permitted within a 500-metre radius of the parking facility, but these promises have fallen flat.