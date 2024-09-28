30-year-old Karnataka man suffers stroke after barber’s massage

BENGALURU: A routine visit to a local salon turned into a nightmare for a 30-year-old man when a ‘free head massage’ left him battling for his life. Ramkumar (name changed) of Ballari, a housekeeping worker, suffered a stroke after the barber, who was untrained, twisted his neck during a massage.

What should have been a relaxing experience quickly went wrong as the sharp neck manipulation caused Ramkumar intense pain. He thought nothing of it and returned home, but within hours, he started losing his ability to speak and felt weakness on his left side.

When the discomfort continued, Ramkumar rushed to a hospital where doctors confirmed that the forceful neck twisting caused a tear in his carotid artery, cutting off blood flow to his brain and triggering a stroke.

Dr Sreekanta Swamy, Senior Consultant in Neurology at Aster RV Hospital, said Ramkumar suffered a dissection-related stroke which differs from a regular stroke. In this case, the wall of a blood vessel tore due to the neck manipulation, reducing blood flow and triggering the stroke.

Ramkumar was administered anticoagulants or blood thinners to prevent further blockage and stop it from worsening. The patient then returned to his hometown, taking nearly two months to recover fully.

The doctor warned that sudden and improper neck movements can have devastating consequences. In this case, the forceful twist caused a tear in the blood vessel wall, leading to clot formation and reduced blood flow to the brain, resulting in a stroke.

‘Unscientific neck twists can cause strokes’

Rapid, unscientific neck twists — whether by barbers or individuals themselves can cause blood vessel tears, potentially leading to life-threatening strokes, Dr Swamy cautioned.