Complainant approaches Karnataka High Court seeking CBI probe in Muda case

BENGALURU: Social worker Snehamayi Krishna, one of the complainants in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, has approached the Karnataka High Court on Friday seeking directives to transfer the case from the Lokayukta police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for “an independent, fair, transparent and an impartial investigation”.

It was alleged that the CM yields immense power and influence over the state departments, especially the state investigating agencies such as the police and the Lokayukta police. “Such being the case, any investigation undertaken by either of the agencies into the allegations made against the CM would not be an impartial investigation. When such influence is cast on the investigating officers, it is apparent that the outcome of the investigation would not be a fair and impartial finding,” Krishna alleged.

Stating that the investigation by the CBI or any other similar agency is imperative considering the prima facie case against the accused persons, including Siddaramaiah and his wife, as mentioned by the HC, Krishna said that the CM had openly made several statements to the media that the entire political party, his party high command, state government, cabinet and the entire system is supporting him in this case. Therefore, the case needs to be transferred to the CBI, Krishna urged the court.