District Congress president removed from stage during Kolar meeting 

KOLAR: Chaos ensued during the District Congress meeting held in a private choultry on the outskirts of Kolar, in the presence of district incharge minister Narayanaswamy, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Nazeer Ahmed, Legislators K Y Nanje Gowda of Malur, Kothur Manjunath of Kolar and MLC Anil Kumar.

A group of people pushed down Lakshminarayana, District Congress President, from the dais during a heated altercation between the two groups.

Nazeer Ahmed, Nanje Gowda and Narayanaswamy attempted to pacify the worekrs.

Before the commencement of the meeting, a few workers claimed that leaders occupying the stage had not worked in favour of a Congress candidate in the past Parliament election and demanded their exit as they had allegedly worked against the Congress party, leading to the defeat of the Congress candidate.

Later, two groups of congress workers entered a verbal fight which soon became physical. The police immediately intervened and pacified the workers and leaders.

On Friday, district president Lakshminarayana, working president Urubagilu Srinivas and others addressed a press meet, stating that a meeting of district unit will be convened on Saturday to discuss various issues as the BJP and Congress are protesting against the Chief Minister in alleged MUDA case and also to discuss over taking out padayatra on October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanthi.

Accordingly the meeting had been convened on Saturday, but dissolved before discussions had even started due to altercations between two groups.