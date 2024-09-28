Karnataka approves 88 projects worth Rs 4,071 crore, creating 10,585 jobs: Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), chaired by Industries Minister MB Patil, approved 88 projects worth Rs 4071.11 crore on Friday. These projects are projected to generate employment for approximately 10,585 people across the state. Among the notable approvals are proposals from Aratt One World Pvt. Ltd and Dairy Classic Ice Creams Private Limited, which plan to invest Rs 485 crore and Rs 285 crore respectively.

Patil emphasised that the approved projects would promote equitable investment across various state regions. The committee approved 14 major large and medium projects with capital investments exceeding Rs 50 crore, amounting to Rs 2031.76 crore and expected to create employment for around 3,302 people.

Additionally, 68 new projects with investments ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore were approved, out of which Rs 1355.07 crore will be capital investment and employment opportunities will be available to approximately 5,049 people.

Six additional capital investment schemes, amounting to Rs 684.28 crore, were also approved, which will create employment opportunities for about 2234 people, stated a release issued by the minister’s office.