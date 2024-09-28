Union minister HD Kumaraswamy appears before Lokayukta police in land denotification case

BENGALURU: State Janata Dal (Secular) president and Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Friday appeared before the Karnataka Lokayukta police in connection with a land denotification case.

Speaking to reporters at the Lokayukta office after the inquiry, Kumaraswamy said that he answered all the questions posed by the investigation officers. Alleging that the case was foisted falsely against him when Siddaramaiah was the CM in 2015 as he had exposed the misdeeds of the then Congress government and caused embarrassment, Kumaraswamy contended that he had done no wrong when he was in power and hence he has no fear of any investigation.

For the case registered in 2015, the investigating agency recorded his statement in 2024, the former CM said. “Moreover, the State Government is free to take any action within the four corners of the law if I am found guilty of any wrongdoing,” Kumaraswamy added.

On allegations made by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and other three ministers about de-notification, the former CM said that Gowda had to answer how he was part of the cabinet headed by him in the JDS-Congress coalition government if he had doubts over his credibility.

He further stated that he had already clarified that he was in no way connected to the case and the ministers made a baseless statement against him for publicity. Kumaraswamy claimed that he voluntarily appeared before the Lokayukta polices. He also stated that it has come to his notice that the Lokayukta police have also recorded the statement of former CM BS Yediyurappa.