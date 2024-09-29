Hangyo Ice Creams now associate partner for Bigg Boss Kannada S11

HUBBALLI: Hangyo Ice Creams, a leading name in the ice cream industry, will now become an associate partner for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 on Colors Kannada, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep. The season is premiering at 6 pm from Sunday. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Hangyo as it ventures into the entertainment world, combining the excitement of reality television with the indulgence of its creamy ice creams.

Building on last year’s success as the official ice cream partner for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024, Hangyo is expanding its brand presence by entering the entertainment space with this exciting collaboration.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Hangyo Ice Creams will bring its signature treats directly into the Bigg Boss house. A specially designed Hangyo Ice Cream freezer will be placed inside the house with a range of delicious ice creams. Whether celebrating victories or seeking comfort after challenges, the contestants will have Hangyo’s creamy delights at their fingertips, making the show even more memorable.

Speaking about the collaboration, Pradeep Pai, managing director of Hangyo Icecream, said, “Hangyo Ice Cream represents happiness and through this association, we wanted to spread that happiness inside the Bigg Boss house, among the contestants. Our aim is that the joy felt by the contestants as they enjoy our ice creams is shared with the audience watching at home, spreading smiles far and wide. The ice cream freezer inside the Bigg Boss house is a symbolic gesture, demonstrating how ice cream can offer indulgence and comfort, even in challenging situations.”

Echoing his sentiments, Dinesh Shenoy, COO of Hangyo Ice Creams, added, “Partnering with a massive entertainment platform like Bigg Boss Kannada is a natural extension of our commitment to delighting consumers. With millions of viewers watching it, this collaboration allows us to connect with a broader audience and solidifies Hangyo’s status as a beloved ice cream brand across Karnataka and beyond. We’re excited to see the contestants enjoy Hangyo and look forward to spreading smiles, even amid the challenges of the show.”