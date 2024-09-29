HDK accuses Congress government of misusing police to harass Opposition leaders

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday accused the State Government of misusing the police to harass leaders of the Opposition parties.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said that the police department is operating as per the whims and fancies of ministers in the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is misusing and putting pressure on the agencies under him to act against leaders of the Opposition, he said.

The JDS leader said many in the government, including the Home Minister, are conspiring to frame him and are conducting meetings with top police officers.

The Union Minister said he had voluntarily appeared before the Lokayukta police in Bengaluru on Friday in connection with a land denotification case. Siddaramaiah and his government are mired in corruption, scams, and controversies therefore they are diverting the attention from actual issues, he said.

On the case against him over allotting a mining lease to Venkateshwara Minerals, the former CM said the case is in court and let it be decided. Kumaraswamy said that he has not disrespected or misused any constitutional bodies for personal gain. Kumaraswamy said that if he has to resign he will do so respectfully, but will not do that only because Congress is demanding it.

The Union Minister also made serious allegations against senior IPS officer Chandrashekar. The IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre came to Karnataka in 2008 on deputation for five years, but extended his service in the state by citing weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh, Kumaraswamy alleged. Several people, including an inspector, had complained against Chandrashekhar, he alleged. Kumaraswamy said he will submit documents related to allegations against the IPS officer to the Home Secretary in New Delhi.