Ahead of Dasara, rave party busted in Mysuru

MYSURU: Just weeks ahead of grand Mysuru Dasara celebrations, a rave party at a private property near the backwaters of KRS dam at Meenakshipura was raided by Yelwal police on Saturday late night, leading to the detention of 60 individuals, including several women.

The illegal gathering, titled ‘Harmony of Cosmos 2.0’ was organised through social media, specifically Instagram, where the event was aggressively promoted, attracting local youth and foreign performers alike. According to police reports, over 25 couples had registered for the event through Instagram, lured by its mystical and cosmic theme that promised a night of pure bliss under the stars.

However, the party came crashing down when the law enforcement, led by SP Vishnuvardhan, DSP Kareem, and ASP Nagesh stormed the scene, following a tip-off. The officers confiscated music equipment and over 18 luxury cars. The attendees were immediately taken into custody and medical tests were conducted to determine whether any narcotics had been consumed. Though no drugs were found at the site, the police have sent blood samples for further testing to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

The SP confirmed, “An SIT under the additional superintendent of police has been formed. We are awaiting the FSL report and the investigation will uncover who organised the party and how it was promoted.”

However, sources revealed TNIE that the event was organised using Instagram and it was found that an Instagram handle named ‘Avadooth_gatherings’ was behind this, which had listed it and other underground music pages and websites, with the event description painting an idyllic picture, calling it “a night of harmony amid the chaotic cosmic lives we inhabit, an oasis in the deep chasms of the planet to celebrate unity and divinity”.

The event had attracted notable DJs and performers, including Grainripper from Israel and local DJs like Shanta, Bubbleguns, Mental Mushroom and Space Serpent. The tickets for the party were said to be priced at Rs 2,000, which were sold through Instagram via the handle “Avadooth_ gatherings.”

The police are now investigating whether any foreign nationals were involved, and further interrogations are under way.