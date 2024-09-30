App to help farmers go organic, boost profits

BENGALURU: Many farmers hesitate to switch to organic farming, fearing significant losses due to lower yields during the initial transition. To address this, the International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA) has designed a platform that not only educates farmers about the benefits of organic methods, but also connects them directly to consumers, ensuring both sustainable practices and profitable outcomes.

To overcome these challenges, ICCOA has developed an app that links farmers directly with consumers, to help them better understand demand. Farmers can list their available produce two days in advance on ‘O2Bazaar’, ensuring that orders are placed before harvest, reducing waste and maximising profits.

A majority of farmers mentioned that beyond yield concerns, they are wary of the steep initial investment and the uncertainty of market demand. Additionally, without a guaranteed market for their products, many farmers are reluctant to take the leap, fearing their efforts might not lead to steady profits.

To address these concerns, ICCOA came up with Jaivik Vigyan Kendra (JVK) - Centre for Sustaining Organic Farming, located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Here, ICCOA trains farmers in organic farming techniques and so far, has helped establish a certified farmer producer company, which now includes 65 farmers, with over 1,500 more farmers connected through various groups.

In addition to technological support, ICCOA has introduced the ‘O2C’ (Organics to Consumers) brand, which features a range of organic staples, such as rice, cashews, and turmeric and connects farmers across the country.

Manoj Kumar Menon, Executive Director of ICCOA, said, “By providing farmers with tools to track demand, ICCOA is making organic farming a viable option.” He highlighted that through hands-on training, technological support and market access, they are ensuring that farmers can confidently embrace organic methods, benefitting both their livelihoods and the growing consumer demand for healthy, sustainable products.