Bioenergy development board chief meets Nepal PM
BENGALURU: Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board Chairman S. E. Sudheendra visited the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal on Saturday and met the acting Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh and enquired about the achievements and accomplishments of Bioenergy development activities in Nepal.

The Chairman also stated that Bioenergy development has been given much impetus under the leadership of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and RDPR the RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge.

Sudheendra invited the acting PM to visit Karnataka and the Advanced Bioenergy Research and Quality Assurance Laboratory at University of Agricultural Sciences GKVK, Bengaluru, one of its kind laboratory to test Bio diesel in the country.

