City students bring SMVT station to life with art on walls

BENGALURU: As part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign to raise awareness about cleanliness among the public, a wall painting competition was held for college students at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal on Sunday.

In all, 11 teams from various colleges, including the School of Business and Management, Christ University, St Aloysius Degree College and PG Research Centre, St Paul’s College, Brindavan College, ICAT Design Media College, BMS School of Architecture and Sheshadripuram First Grade College participated, said an official release. Parikshit Mohanpuria, Additional Divisional Railway Manager; Uma Sharma, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, and Priya, Senior Divisional Environment & Housekeeping Manager, among others were present. Prizes will be distributed to the winners on Gandhi Jayanti.