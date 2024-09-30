EVs beat diesel buses as pax top choice

BENGALURU: More and more people are shifting their preference to electric buses over traditional diesel buses. Factors such as low noise levels and a price advantage compared to diesel buses are making travellers choose electric vehicles, and private bus operators are keen on electric buses due to the low operating costs associated with EV technology.

“Private bus fleet owners are showing great enthusiasm for electric buses, primarily driven by the low operating costs associated with EV technology and the growing relevance of transportation that is environmentally sustainable. Currently, two of the largest operators, Nuego and Fresh Bus, are actively integrating electric buses into their fleets, where both are available for booking on the AbhiBus app.

The growing adoption and transition signifies the industry’s growing commitment to sustainable travel and reducing carbon emissions,” said Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus. However, charging infrastructure presents a set of unique challenges, he admitted.

There has been a notable rise in customer preference for EV buses over traditional diesel buses. Bookings for EV buses have increased by 173% in the last year. An impressive 70% of passengers, who have travelled on electric buses in the past, have chosen to travel with them again, he said adding that factors such as frequent availability of buses, lower noise levels, and a price advantage (up to 40% cheaper compared to diesel buses) are driving this preference.

“EV buses produce 50 per cent lower Noise, Vibration and Humming (NVH) levels compared to new internal combustion engines (ICEs) and it is a remarkable reason for the shift to EV,” Sharma said.

The most popular routes for electric buses are Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Indore-Bhopal and Delhi-Chandigarh, where we see maximum traction, Sharma said.