Farmers on satyagraha against genetically modified crops

TUMAKURU: With the Supreme Court asking the Central government to formulate a national policy with regard to the environmental release of the Genetically Modified (GM) crops, the farmers in Karnataka gave a push for themselves by launching a four day ‘satyagraha’ at Gandhi school of Natural Farming at Doddahosuru village here on Sunday.

The members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha from across the state are taking part in the ‘satyagraha’ that concludes on Gandhi Jayanti day on October 2.

The head of Siddaganga Mutt Sri Siddalinga Swamiji extended his support to the farmers in opposing the GM crops.

“It has been confirmed by many researchers that GM crops are the root cause of cancer as it demands rampant use of pesticides. Therefore, it is imperative that farmers take a decision not to use GM seeds.

This should not only cover the entire state, but the country, ensuring that a good environment should be left behind for the next generation”, he suggested.

He commended the agricultural scientist Dr Manjunath and his team for launching the ‘satyagraha’ to create an awareness among the farmers and public in general to bring pressure on the governments to not allow the GM crops.

Former member of Rajya Sabha Anil Hegde said that the JD(U) is against the GM crops, as the party chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has shared his views with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I as a RS member had raised the issue over hundred times”, he claimed.

As a result of the GATT agreement, the alarming development is being seen in the agriculture sector, he observed. Congress MLC Madhu Madegowda stressed on the unity among the farmers for the struggle against the GM crops to be successful.

Tejaswi Patel of Sugarcane Growers’ Association said that the issue should be raised in the assembly and the parliament.

The resolutions passed in the ‘satyagraha’ include--the central government should declare that the country is free of GM crops, stop subsidising biotechnology and breeding research, multinational companies should be banned from funding education, among others.