Farmers raise watchtowers ahead of the harvest season

Madikeri: Maize farmlands across Kudige limits in Kushalnagar have new equipment to ensure safety of the crops. Over 25 farmers in the region have now raised watchtowers ahead of the maize harvesting to keep wildlife at bay.

Maize farmlands across Seegehosuru, Kumbara Hadalu, Kakkeholey and surrounding regions across Kudige limits have borne the yield and are prepping up for harvest season.

The crop has survived despite the extreme weather conditions – especially during heavy rainfall in July and August.

However, despite the crops maturing to produce good yield, the farmers in the region are having sleepless nights. “The reason for our sleepless nights is the wildlife that haunts the farmlands during night hours,” shared Praveen, a farmer who has cultivated maize at Seegehosuru.

While the crops have come to harvest, the farmers fear loss of the yield due to the increasing wildlife movement. Wild elephants and sometimes wild boars enter the farmland and destroy the efforts of the farmers in minutes.

To control the wildlife from entering into the farmland, the farmers have raised watchtowers that are installed in the place that gives a panoramic view of the farmland. As night engulfs, the farmers climb up the watchtowers to spend the night keeping a watch over their land.

“In case we spot elephants from afar, we burst crackers and ensure that the elephants are redirected back to the forest,” he shared.

He explained that the elephant trenches in the area have not been maintained and have been filled with silt, giving an easy passage for the elephants.

“If we want to save our crops, this is the last resort as we cannot afford solar fences or other barricades ourselves. We stay up throughout the night and the set up will continue until we harvest the crops,” he concluded.