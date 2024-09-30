Four of same family die in road accident in Udupi

UDUPI: Four members of the same family lost their lives in a road accident involving a truck and a motorcycle near the Pajegudde curve in Karkala rural police station limits on Monday.

Police said that, the accident occurred between 3.50 pm and 4 pm. A lorry, moving from Bajagoli towards Dharmasthala, collided with a motorcycle heading towards Nallur from Venur. The deceased are bike rider Suresh Acharya, 35, and his children Sumiksha, 7, Sushmitha, 5, and Sushanth, 2. His wife, Meenakshi, 32, who was also accompanying them on the bike is being treated at a hospital for critical injuries.

It is said that over speeding and negligence on the part of the lorry driver caused the accident. Suresh and two of his children, Sumiksha and Sushanth, died on the spot, while Meenakshi and Sushmitha were rushed to a hospital in Karkala, where Sushmitha succumbed to her injuries. The lorry driver, Hemant, has been arrested. Further investigation is on.