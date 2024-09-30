Konkani forums oppose Devanagari as lone official script of language

MANGALURU: The Global Konkani Forum (GKF) and Mandd Sobhann have condemned the 'arbitrary decision' of the Sahitya Akademi Konkani Advisory Board to declare Devanagari as the lone official script of the Konkani language.

At a symposium jointly organised here on Sunday, they termed the Board's decision as discriminatory towards the four other scripts of Konkani, and also demanded equal status for the Roman script, along with Devanagari, in the Official Language Act of Goa.

They unanimously passed a resolution to oppose the Sahitya Akademi stand of recognizing and promoting only one script of Konkani.

"In perseverance of this, we will take all actions, including legal steps, to impress upon the government to include other scripts of Konkani for Sahitya Awards," said a release.

They also resolved to form a new action committee under the leadership of Kennedy Afonso. The new committee includes Eric Ozario, Stany Alvares, Louis Pinto, Richard Moras, Stephen Quadros, Donald Pereira, Kennedy Afonso, Jose Salvador Fernandes, Aplonia Rebello, Luis Xavier Mascarenhas, Cruz Mario Pereira, Michael Jude Gracias, Antonio Alvares and Dominic Fernandes.

Ozario and other Mandd Sobhann members expressed full confidence in the leadership of Afonso, to take this movement to its logical conclusion and have extended full support and cooperation to the movement.