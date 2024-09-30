Opposition not movers and shakers: CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Opposition parties may create trouble politically for a couple of months but they can’t shake me, said CM Siddaramaiah. Facing a Lokayukta inquiry into the MUDA scam after the High Court upheld the Governor’s permission for a probe into how he got 14 sites in an upmarket area, Siddaramaiah said he is right, as per his conscience, and would not be scared. “I cannot be shaken till I have the blessings and support of the people,” he said.

Speaking at a function to distribute sites to betel growers in Ashokpuram, he said that many well-wishers wanted him to be courageous and appealed to him not to resign. Siddaramaiah claimed he would win the legal battle. “I know they (BJP-JDS) can create trouble for one or two months. I will face it politically,” he asserted.

Earlier, speaking to the media here, Siddaramaiah clarified that he would not interfere in the Lokayukta probe into the MUDA scam ordered by court. Asked about a complaint lodged against him with the Enforcement Directorate in the MUDA case, he said he would face it legally and the law would take its course.

On Lokayukta ADGP Chandrashekar’s letter against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah said the ADGP has not called Kumaraswamy “a pig”, but had referred to George Bernard Shaw’s quote in response to the Union minister’s charges.

Siddaramaiah said he didn’t want to intervene between the ADGP and Kumaraswamy. Police will investigate if the former chief minister has committed a mistake, he said.