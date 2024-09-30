Safety harness must for kids on bikes, violators to be fined soon

BENGALURU: Though riders have to mandatorily wear a safety harness if they are taking children who are aged nine months to four years on two-wheelers, the majority of motorists are not aware of the rule. To make people fall in line, the state transport department said it will soon start slapping fines of Rs 1,000 on those violating the rule.

Venkatesh M, a private company employee, who is a father of two children both aged below four years, said, “We are not aware that such a rule exists. First, the transport department should create enough awareness about the importance of safety harnesses and also about the mandatory rule. Without creating awareness and giving motorists sufficient time, it is not fair to enforce the rule and levy hefty fines.”

The rule mentions that the safety harness should be certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards and must have adjustable straps that can be altered to the size and weight of the child (up to 30 kg).

Additional Commissioner of Transport (Enforcement) Mallikarjun C told TNIE that the transport department will start enforcing the rule soon. “We have been creating awareness. Those riding with children have to use the harness to prevent kids from falling off the two-wheeler,” he added.

‘Manufacturers told to supply safety harness’

Additional Commissioner of Transport (Enforcement) Mallikarjun C stated that the transport department has requested vehicle manufacturers to supply the safety harness and if they don’t, they could be penalised.

As per the mandate of the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways, it is compulsory for two-wheeler riders carrying children to use safety harnesses as the number of accidents involving children is increasing. MoRTH issued the order on safety harnesses in 2022 and the state transport department is gearing up now to enforce it.