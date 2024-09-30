‘Swallowing the Sun’ explores women’s role in India’s struggle for Independence

BENGALURU: Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, former assistant secretary general of the United Nations, released her debut novel 'Swallowing the Sun' in the city on Sunday. The novel explores themes of love, courage and India’s struggle for independence through the eyes of three generations of women.

In a discussion with acclaimed author Anita Nair, Lakshmi delved into the life of the novel’s heroine, Malati, and the period that defines the narrative. She emphasised that her book transcends traditional historical accounts, serving as a profound coming-of-age story.

“One of the joys of reading fiction is how it transports us to different worlds, allowing us to witness the fabric of those times,” she said. Malati’s journey reflects a quest for empowerment and equality, highlighting the importance of education for women that Lakshmi draws from her personal experiences and the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra.

Lakshmi began writing ‘Swallowing the Sun’ in 2000, but she was inspired to return to it in 2018 with the encouragement of her husband, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, and sister Indira.

‘Swallowing the Sun’ serves as a powerful reminder of the vital role women played in shaping the nation’s history.