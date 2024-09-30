Ten faculty members of NITK feature in Stanford's list of top 2 per cent scientists worldwide

MANGALURU: Ten faculty members of the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) Surathkal have been featured in Stanford University's list of the Top 2% scientists worldwide, according to a statement from NITK.

“This accolade is based on data from Scopus, a leading database of peer-reviewed scientific publications, curated by Elsevier, one of the largest academic publishers in the world with its headquarter in the Netherlands and Stanford University, USA,” said the release.

The esteemed faculty members from NITK Surathkal have made significant contributions to diverse research domains such as energy and environment, materials and manufacturing, healthcare and medical technologies, communication and information systems, as well as water treatment and membrane technology.

The areas of expertise for the honored faculty include Computational Mechanics and Smart Structures by Prof. Subhaschandra Kattimani, Dynamics of Heated Structures and Bio-Composites by Prof. P. Jeyaraj, Next-Generation Communication Technologies by Dr. Prabu K, Thermal Spray Coatings and Surface Engineering by Prof. Ramesh M.R., Biomass Conversion and Sustainable Chemistry by Dr. Saikat Dutta, Speech Processing and Human-Computer Interaction by Prof. Shashidhar G. Koolagudi, Numerical Simulation and Computational Modeling by Dr. Arumuga Perumal D, Materials Science and Energy Applications by Prof. D. Krishna Bhat, Membrane Technology and Water Treatment by Prof. Arun M. Isloor, and Control Systems and Renewable Energy by Prof. Debashisha Jena.

The institute has well-established Centres of Excellence dedicated to research and development. Faculty members at NITK have a strong research background and make significant contributions across various research domains, addressing global challenges.

The research ecosystem at NITK Surathkal includes interdisciplinary research centres, industry partnerships, funding from governmental and international bodies, research grants, state-of-the-art research facilities, and a Central Research Facility (CRF) that underpins local and national R&D projects.

NITK’s research initiatives are in line with several national endeavors, such as the Make in India, Digital India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and objectives related to renewable energy, among others.

"NITK Surathkal takes great pride in its research contributions that have a positive impact on society. These include delivering sustainable energy solutions, advancing healthcare, enhancing communication systems, developing innovative materials and manufacturing processes, providing clean water solutions, and more. The institute is fully committed to achieving the vision of "Global excellence with local relevance”, the release added.