KSRTC to add 100 Pallakki sleeper buses  

The bus corporation introduced non-AC sleeper buses (Pallakki) this year after a gap of five years.

KSRTC Buses. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Aknisree Karthik
BENGALURU :  The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to add 100 more Pallakki sleeper buses, following wide appreciation from public.

Pallakki buses that operate under the tagline ‘Happiness is travelling’ have been running to full capacity since their launch, the primary reason being that it is budget-friendly.

The new buses offer comforts similar to premium buses like Ambari Utsav, with 30 sleeper berths. The bus also has a special fire detection and suppression system that will alert passengers when fire flames are detected inside the bus. The bus corporation introduced non-AC sleeper buses (Pallakki) this year after a gap of five years.

KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar said, “We introduced Pallakki sleeper buses in October and ever since it has been among the most sought-after services of KSRTC. We launched 40 buses this year and given the overwhelming response, we will be adding 100 more Pallakki buses in 2024.”

Further explaining factors that made the bus the most preferred, Kumar said, “We have many sleeper bus services-- the recently introduced Ambari Utsav, Ambari Dream Class among others. These are premium and air-conditioned. The prices of these services are also dear. However, Pallakki on the other hand is a non-AC sleeper bus that is budget-friendly, thus rising its demand.”

Those who wish to avoid travelling in AC sleeper buses prefer Pallakki, he said and added that these buses help people reach long destinations without tiring themselves, Kumar said. Gradually, we will be adding 100 Pallakki buses and they will be pressed into duty to cover long destinations from Bengaluru and other districts, he added.

