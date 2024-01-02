Hindu activists fume as Hubballi police arrest 1992 riot accused 

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Hubballi-Dharwad police arrested a person linked to the December 1992 violence in Hubballi, in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition. Besides arresting Srikant Poojary, a resident of Old Hubballi, they called up several other suspects who have links with the violence reported in Hubballi during that period.

Police defended their action, saying the arrest was among 34 other arrests in pending cases, which is done from time to time. However, Hindu activists have questioned the timing of the arrest, with the Ram temple in Ayodhya set to be opened this month. During the riots, a shop was set ablaze during a protest in December 1992, and Town police had filed cases against many people. On Friday, police arrested Poojary and served notices to a few others.

BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai calls on the

family of Srikant Poojary in Hubballi

on Monday. (Photo | Express)

Raju Dharamdas, one of the accused in the riots, said a court had closed the case long ago and he was surprised when police called him. “After 25 years, I got a police notice in 2017. I approached the court for anticipatory bail and it was granted. After I produced the documents, the police allowed me to go. Now after so many years, they have called me to appear before them. I went with my lawyer and again submitted my bail documents,” he explained.

Dharamdas said BJP leaders should come to the rescue of karyakartas who have given valuable time for the cause. “It’s sheer torture by police. Many BJP leaders were also accused in the riots. Why are only a select few being rounded up?” he asked.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into long-pending cases. She said police routinely work to resolve such cases and clarified that it was not influenced by external factors. Renuka said among the nine accused, three have passed away. Police are pursuing the remaining individuals. “We have resolved cases pending for 45 years, and this is part of regular work. We recently apprehended the accused in numerous long-pending cases,” she said.

Ashoka warns of protest by BJP

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Monday warned the State government that the BJP will protest against the arrest of a pro-Hindu organisation worker in Hubballi. Ashoka was referring to the arrest on Friday of Srikant Poojary, who had taken part in the Ram Janmabhoomi protest 30 years ago.

Poojary and some others have been invited to take part in the Ram Mandir inauguration. “I was also part of the protest, will you arrest me? Is the government courageous enough to arrest me?” he said and demanded that the government withdraw cases against them. Ashoka told reporters that the Congress has started hate politics. Even during Siddaramaiah’s previous regime, Hindu workers had been murdered, he said, adding that the CM celebrates Tipu Jayanti but does not offer puja to Sri Ram. “Siddaramaiah is allergic to wearing ‘naama’, but flaunts topi at masjids for votes,” he said.

