PES University celebrates its Golden Jubilee in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The People’s Education Society (PES), established by well-known educationist MR Doreswamy, is celebrating its Golden Jubilee in 2024. The Pre-Univeristy (PU) College was started with just 40 students in a rented gymnasium in Hanumathanagar with a vision to create a professionally superior and ethically strong global workforce. Today, PES institutions have over 25,000 students and 2,500 faculty members and staff spread across four campuses in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Founder-Chairman and current Pro-Chancellor of the University, Doreswamy’s passion for quality education has helped shape many courses. He has experience in building over 30 programs spanning Arts, Architecture, Computer Applications, Commerce, Design, Engineering, Law, Management, Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy.

The institution’s theme for the milestone is ‘Bharat Unleashed: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’. Several festivities have been scheduled from January 3 to 6. Distinguished speakers will grace the Speakers Conclave and deliver keynote addresses, sharing their insights and experiences that have shaped their respective fields. The sessions are scheduled at 5 pm every day to engage with the student community. During the celebrations, distinguished alumni will also be felicitated, acknowledging their work in their chosen fields. In addition to the sessions and felicitations, the management has curated musical evenings featuring performances by prominent singers and artists.



