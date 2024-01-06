Karnataka's Gol Gumbaz museum receives bomb threat email, found to be hoax

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The staff at the historic Gol Gumbaz museum were thrown into a panic after receiving an email from an unknown account, claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the museum.

Following this, the officials alerted the police and a case was filed at the Gol Gumbaz police station.

After receiving the information, the police reportedly took sniffer dogs and a bomb detection squad inside the museum. However, it was later found that it was a hoax mail sent by some miscreant.

Later, Superintendent of Police, Rishikesh Sonawane who issued a press note to the media persons, said that the email was found to be a hoax and a case of Non-Cognisable offence had been booked against the unknown person. An FIR would be filed after availing the permission of the court to launch an investigation.

SP also claimed such mail has been sent to various historical museums of the country.

Meanwhile, the officials of Cyber Police told the New Indian Express that after registering the FIR, the investigation would be started to trace the origin of the mail. “ It is possible to detect the origin easily by checking the IP address of the e-mail. However, it would take some time to find out clear details," he said.

Caption: The museum of historic Gol Gumbaz of Vijayapura where hoax mail was sent of planting a bomb.

