19-year-old girl tests positive for Kyasanur Forest Disease in Karnataka's Shivamogga

She had a low haemoglobin level and was being treated in the hospital's ICU. "Initially, the girl tested negative for KDF, but after three to four days, she tested positive for KFD," the DHO said.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A second case of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) has been reported from a village under Sampekatte Primary Health Centre in Hosanagara taluk. A 19-year-old girl has tested positive for the disease and is currently admitted to Kasturba Medical College and Hospital in Manipal, according to District Health Officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli.

 Dr Suragihalli told The New Indian Express that the girl was initially admitted with a viral infection and in an unconscious state at McGann Hospital on January 1. She had a low haemoglobin level and was being treated in the hospital's ICU. "Initially, the girl tested negative for KDF, but after three to four days, she tested positive for KFD," the DHO said.

Given the severity of the girl's condition, she was transferred to KMC Manipal, with the medical expenses covered by the health department. Dr Suragihalli said that the girl regained consciousness on Sunday, and the treatment is ongoing.

The DHO also noted that the girl's sister has tested positive for dengue and is currently admitted to a Thirthahalli hospital. This year, the department has screened over a thousand people for KDF, with only two individuals testing positive for the virus.

