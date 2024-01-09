19-year-old girl dies of Kyasanur Forest Disease in Karnataka

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A 19-year-old girl from the Hosanagara taluk died due to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) on Monday. She was admitted to KMC Hospital in Manipal in Udupi district. This is the first death due to KFD this year.

The girl was from Aramane Koppa village in the Hosanagara taluk of the district. District Health Officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli told The New Indian Express that the girl had gone for dehusking arecanut at Analekoppa village on December 26. She developed a fever the next day. Her family took her to a private hospital for treatment. Her parameters improved a bit temporarily.

“When our health workers visited her house on December 30, she was semi-conscious with high fever. She was immediately shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga. She was suffering from brain fever and her haemoglobin level was 3.5 g/dl. She tested negative for KFD on January 2.

However, she was still critical. When she was subjected to tests again on January 4, she tested positive for KFD. She was rushed to Manipal where she dies,” the DHO said.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SHIVAMOGGA: A 19-year-old girl from the Hosanagara taluk died due to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) on Monday. She was admitted to KMC Hospital in Manipal in Udupi district. This is the first death due to KFD this year. The girl was from Aramane Koppa village in the Hosanagara taluk of the district. District Health Officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli told The New Indian Express that the girl had gone for dehusking arecanut at Analekoppa village on December 26. She developed a fever the next day. Her family took her to a private hospital for treatment. Her parameters improved a bit temporarily. “When our health workers visited her house on December 30, she was semi-conscious with high fever. She was immediately shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga. She was suffering from brain fever and her haemoglobin level was 3.5 g/dl. She tested negative for KFD on January 2.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, she was still critical. When she was subjected to tests again on January 4, she tested positive for KFD. She was rushed to Manipal where she dies,” the DHO said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp