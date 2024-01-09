Home States Karnataka

19-year-old girl dies of Kyasanur Forest Disease in Karnataka

She was suffering from brain fever and her haemoglobin level was 3.5 g/dl. She tested negative for KFD on January 2.

Published: 09th January 2024 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A 19-year-old girl from the Hosanagara taluk died due to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) on Monday. She was admitted to KMC Hospital in Manipal in Udupi district. This is the first death due to KFD this year.

The girl was from Aramane Koppa village in the Hosanagara taluk of the district. District Health Officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli told The New Indian Express that the girl had gone for dehusking arecanut at Analekoppa village on December 26. She developed a fever the next day. Her family took her to a private hospital for treatment. Her parameters improved a bit temporarily.

“When our health workers visited her house on December 30, she was semi-conscious with high fever. She was immediately shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga. She was suffering from brain fever and her haemoglobin level was 3.5 g/dl. She tested negative for KFD on January 2.

However, she was still critical. When she was subjected to tests again on January 4, she tested positive for KFD. She was rushed to Manipal where she dies,” the DHO said.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kyasanur Forest Disease Udupi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp