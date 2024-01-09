Bengaluru CEO kills four-year-old son, carries body in bag, held

G Subash Chandra By

Express News Service

A 39-year-old CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI start-up was arrested while allegedly fleeing in a taxi after killing her four-year-old son and stuffing the body in a bag.

The accused has been identified as Suchana Seth and has been arrested by the Karnataka police from Chitradurga near Aymangala tollgate.

Seth along with the victim had checked into the hotel on January 6 in North Goa's Sinquerim where she is said to have committed the murder.

The incident came to light after a hotel staffer while cleaning the room Seth checked in, found blood stains in the bedsheets and alerted the hotel management.

According to the police, Seth killed her son using a sharp weapon and after committing the act, asked the hotel management to arrange for a taxi to travel back to Bengaluru insisting that she wanted to travel by road. CCTV footage examined by the police revealed she had checked out of the hotel alone.

Suchana after killing her son left for Bengaluru in a taxi with the body of her kid in a bag.

Based on the request from the North Goa's Candolim police, Aymangala police stopped the car in which the body of the child was found after which Seth was detained and later handed over to the Goa police.

Superintendent of Police Dharmander Kumar Meena said, We were tracking the movement of the car and stopped it at Aymangala toll, where we found the bag in which the body of the child was found and then detained the woman. Later she was handed over to the Goa police."

Seth was charged on Monday with murdering her four-year-old son in a service apartment in North Goa's Candolim and hiring a taxi to travel back to Bengaluru with the child's body in a bag.

The inspector of North Goa's Calangute police station Paresh Naik called the driver and spoke to Suchana, during which Suchana said that her son was at a friend's place, but when the details were verified, the given address was found fake.

It was at this moment that North Goa's Candolim police decided to arrest Suchana, by that time the car had crossed the Karnataka border.

Naik then called the taxi driver again, this time speaking to him in Konkani and asking him to visit a nearby police station without the passenger suspecting anything. The taxi had entered the Chitradurga district by then.

The driver steered the car to Aymangala police station without Suchana getting a whiff of the plan. Naik's suspicion came true when the Chitradurga police officer checked the car and found the body of the child in a bag.

Inspector Paresh Naik of Calangute police station told Suchana that while checking into room 404 at Candolim's Hotel Sol Banyan Grande on Saturday gave Bengaluru address.

The hotel staff told police that when Suchana wanted a taxi to return to Bengaluru, she was advised that flying back would be cheaper and more convenient. When she insisted on travelling by road, the hotel arranged a local taxi.

However, the motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from Online desk)



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

