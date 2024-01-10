Father of 4-year-son killed by mother in arrives at Hiriyur, inconsolable

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Looking at the mortal remains of his son Chinmay lying on the autopsy table, Venkat Raman was inconsolable. He travelled from Indonesia as soon as he heard the news of his son’s death. He rushed from Bengaluru to the Government Hospital Mortuary, Hiriyur in Chitradurga, where the body was kept.

The Goa police’s Calangute station investigation officer, Paresh Naik, was present with the boy’s father. Postmortem was conducted by Dr Range Gowda, duty medical officer. He was assisted by administrative medical officer Dr Kumar Naik. Dr Naik said the boy might have been killed 36 hours ago and there was no rigor mortis on the body. Sources in Goa police said that the mother was normal and was not behaving indifferently.

The investigating officer, who arrived at Hiriyur, was present till the boy’s body was handed over to his father. Dr Naik said the postmortem report has been handed over to the Goa police.

