Home States Karnataka

Father of 4-year-son killed by mother in arrives at Hiriyur, inconsolable

The Goa police’s Calangute station investigation officer, Paresh Naik, was present with the boy’s father. Postmortem was conducted by Dr Range Gowda, duty medical officer.

Published: 10th January 2024 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Venkat Raman, father of the murdered boy, arrives at the Government Hospital mortuary at Hiriyur on Tuesday | Express

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Looking at the mortal remains of his son Chinmay lying on the autopsy table, Venkat Raman was inconsolable. He travelled from Indonesia as soon as he heard the news of his son’s death. He rushed from Bengaluru to the Government Hospital Mortuary, Hiriyur in Chitradurga, where the body was kept.

The Goa police’s Calangute station investigation officer, Paresh Naik, was present with the boy’s father. Postmortem was conducted by Dr Range Gowda, duty medical officer. He was assisted by administrative medical officer Dr Kumar Naik. Dr Naik said the boy might have been killed 36 hours ago and there was no rigor mortis on the body. Sources in Goa police said that the mother was normal and was not behaving indifferently. 

The investigating officer, who arrived at Hiriyur, was present till the boy’s body was handed over to his father. Dr Naik said the postmortem report has been handed over to the Goa police.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jakarta Hiriyur Chitradurga Goa police Bengaluru CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp