'All Sakala services will be digitised': Karnataka Revenue Minister

Published: 11th January 2024 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sakala services.

Over 500 new services are expected to be brought under Sakala soon in Karnataka.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday said that all Sakala services in the state will be digitised soon. At a Sakala progress review meeting here, he directed the officials to work towards achieving it. If digitised, people can apply for Sakala services from their smartphones.

The minister said Sakala is the way for the state government to reach the people and the services should be digitised and implemented effectively without any delay. He pointed out that during the chief minister’s recent Janatha Darshan programme, many complained about the delay in Sakala services. Sakala services should reach people within the stipulated time, he said.

Byre Gowda told the officials to make arrangements to receive applications online at Sakala centres. People in rural areas can apply at cyber centres or Gram One centres or even from their cell phones. Officials have to work towards easing the problems faced by the people.

Many of the services in the Revenue Department are provided online. Why can’t Sakala services be given online? he said. In the next five years, we have to take steps towards digitisation of all services offered by the Revenue Department,” he said.

500 more services 
Over 500 new services are expected to be brought under Sakala soon. Various depts have approached the government to be part of the mission.

