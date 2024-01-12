Four-point proposal to mitigate air pollution

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU : With various cities in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, seeing a rise in air pollution leading to an increase in lung-related ailments, the environment and urban development departments have chalked out a four-point mitigation proposal.

The proposal has also got in-principle approval from the state government. However, a detailed discussion with all stakeholders is yet to be held. One most important proposals is to revise the holiday timetable for children. “We see many children suffering from health issues during winters.

The air pollution is also high during winter. So, we have proposed that winter vacations be increased and summer vacations be reduced. A two-three month holiday in summer is too long. Winter vacations can be increased with homework so that children are indoors and safe. This model is adopted in some north Indian cities,” sources in the environment department told The New Indian Express.

Another official from the office of the environment minister said this proposal is being discussed with the education department and the state government at length. “The idea is good and the plan is to introduce it in the coming academic year. However, no decision will be taken without a detailed public consultation,” the source said.

The second proposal is to bring in work from work-from-home culture for corporate employees and techies. “This is proposed to reduce vehicular emissions, which is one of the prime causes of air pollution in cities, especially Bengaluru. This will also help boost tourism,” the source added.

The third has been suggested to the energy department that there should be an uninterrupted power supply during winter so that there is no use of diesel generators and other sources of energy. The fourth proposal is that the annual maintenance works that industries take up around the year be restricted to a fixed schedule, like in November or December so that emissions are easily controlled and monitored.

“Under Section-5 of the Environment Act, it can be imposed and directions can be given for implementation. But we want to create awareness and ask people’s opinions. The idea is to give people a choice and make them make an informed decision. We want the government to take up public debates on this. Many organizations and industries can also directly start following the proposals even before the government decision is taken so that there is some control,” an official from the environment department said.

