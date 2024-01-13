KSPCB gets 4th member secy since March 2023  

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Since March 2023, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has seen four member-secretaries. The latest, HC Balachandra, took charge on Friday from Prabhash Chadra Ray, who was holding it as an additional charge.

In March 2023, Srinivasulu handed over the charge to HC Girish, who was in the post for four months before Ray assumed the position in addition to being the additional principal chief conservator of forests and chief executive officer of the state CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority).

Balachandra, who was the deputy conservator of forests, Haliyal division, has been posted as a full-time member secretary. KSPCB sources said, “Frequent transfers hamper operations. Appointments and transfers are government decisions and ugly legal battles over the chairman’s post have been seen earlier. Frequent postings and transfers have also raised questions over the qualification and experience of those appointed.”

A KSPCB official, seeking anonymity, said, “The post of KSPCB member secretary is crucial as per the air and water acts. His/her orders and directions have a large impact on the development and works in the state. Frequent transfers affect the functioning as each official takes time to settle down and understand the works, especially the acts, rules and ongoing cases. It is a highly technical position as it deals with air and water act, waste management and industrial rules.

Each file is different as each industry in each location is different. Many rules get amended and their understanding and implication is different for each sector. The government is acting at its own fancy and these frequent transfers seem to be an attempt at arm-twisting to get clearances for projects and to get its work done. KSPCB should ideally be an independent body, but government interference is high.”

A retired KSPCB official said, “Industries are getting away, while pollution levels are high. The Board is working as a puppet in the hands of the government. It should function independently and appointments too should be free from government control. But that is not seen anymore. Sadly, the government is amending the qualifications for the appointment of chairman and member secretary.”

