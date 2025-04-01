Close to decade, urban poor yet to get government houses in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Under the chief minister’s one lakh housing scheme for urban poor in Bengaluru, announced in 2016, not a single house has been handed over to beneficiaries.

Of the one lakh houses announced, the government has been able to take up the construction of 49,000 houses and of those, only 4,561 units are ready, states the Economic Survey report 2024-25 released by the government. The government is now planning to rope in private builders to take up the construction of the remaining 50,000 houses.

The scheme was announced by the previous Siddaramaiah government in 2016 and was taken up by the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd (RGHCL). The Economic Survey report stated that the scheme was to be a self-sustaining model for the construction of houses in and around Bengaluru for the economically weaker sections and other eligible poor on government land.

At present, the construction of multi-storeyed buildings (G+3 to S+14) with 48,950 dwelling units has been taken up in five taluks of the Bengaluru Urban district in the first and second phases.