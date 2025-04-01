Former Karnataka resort manager threatens to kill self over scuffle with owner

MADIKERI: A rift between a resort owner and former manager of the resort has reached the police station in Kodagu. An FIR has been lodged against the accused resort manager even as the police confirmed to investigate all the allegations made by both accused and the complainant.
A live video clip on Facebook was released on Tuesday by Praveen Aravind, a former manager of Magnolia Resort in South Kodagu. In the video, Praveen threatened to commit suicide after he alleged that the owner of the Magnolia Resort was torturing him.
In the video, he confirmed that he was working at the resort from 2010. He further alleged that the resort management misused his bank account to save tax. He has also claimed that the resort was involved in illegal tree felling, land grabbing and other irregularities including exploitation of labourers.
He declared to end his life after he confirmed that an FIR has been lodged against him by the police for misappropriation of over Rs 1.5 crore funds at the Magnolia Resort. Praveen also alleged that a police officer demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from him to avoid further cases.
Following this video release, Kodagu police including Virajpet police fell into immediate action and traced the whereabouts of Praveen. He was found staying at a lodge in Mysuru and has been summoned for investigation.
SP K Ramarajan, who commented on the case, shared that a thorough investigation will be led into the matter.
“The resort owner urged the police to file an FIR against accused Praveen Aravind 20 days ago. However, there was no proper evidence in the case. After the owner submitted a few pieces of evidence, an FIR was lodged against Praveen on March 30th,” Ramarajan confirmed.
He said that investigations will be led into the alleged remarks made by accused Praveen even as SP confirmed to monitor the case personally.
“We had carried out the Prima Fascia investigation and Praveen had agreed to some misdoings. However, a detailed investigation will be led and everyone involved in the case will be allowed to justify themselves,” SP explained.
He, meanwhile, commented on the allegation done by the accused about a police officer demanding a bribe and said, “The allegations are baseless. If it is the truth, he has to provide some evidence.”