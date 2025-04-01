Former Karnataka resort manager threatens to kill self over scuffle with owner

MADIKERI: A rift between a resort owner and former manager of the resort has reached the police station in Kodagu. An FIR has been lodged against the accused resort manager even as the police confirmed to investigate all the allegations made by both accused and the complainant.

A live video clip on Facebook was released on Tuesday by Praveen Aravind, a former manager of Magnolia Resort in South Kodagu. In the video, Praveen threatened to commit suicide after he alleged that the owner of the Magnolia Resort was torturing him.

In the video, he confirmed that he was working at the resort from 2010. He further alleged that the resort management misused his bank account to save tax. He has also claimed that the resort was involved in illegal tree felling, land grabbing and other irregularities including exploitation of labourers.

He declared to end his life after he confirmed that an FIR has been lodged against him by the police for misappropriation of over Rs 1.5 crore funds at the Magnolia Resort. Praveen also alleged that a police officer demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from him to avoid further cases.