Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti stays firm on resigning

SAKLESHPUR: Expressing unhappiness at the loss of valuable time with legislators focusing only on the alleged honey-trap issue during the recent Assembly session, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti questioned the behaviour of some of his colleagues.

Speaking during a private visit here, he said he never expected that political leaders could insult the temple of democracy in such a manner by throwing papers at the Speaker’s chair in the Assembly.

Reiterating that he is planning to tender his resignation as Council chairman, Horatti said, “Politics has changed. We cannot compare the olden days of political chivalry to the current scenario. I have discussed this with many leaders and legislators and have expressed my decision in this regard. Many legislators also promised to rectify their mistakes.”

He said political leaders just spend money and win elections. “They just sit in Bengaluru. When questions are raised in the House, there’s no one to give answers.

Morality among the elected representatives has been sliding. We cannot expect good governance from leaders till they stop purchasing votes,” he added. “Unfortunately, we cannot discriminate between junior and senior legislators in the House. All are the same after they enter the Assembly. Now, the juniors aren’t listening and do not respect the seniors,” he said.

Stressing the importance of proper training for new legislators on how to speak, act and behave in the House, Horatti said opposition leaders and legislators should know how to respect the Speaker and chairman of the legislature.