Karnataka's Mysuru witnesses a massive decrease in foreign tourists

MYSURU: Call it the failure of the authorities to tap the potential of heritage sites and tourist spots in Mysuru to draw more international visitors or the lack of interest among the foreigners, the City of Palaces is witnessing a significant drop in the number of foreign visitors over the last couple of months.

Despite a post-Covid-19 pandemic revival in tourism, recent trends indicate a sharp decline in international travellers, raising concerns among industry stakeholders.

According to sources, 3 lakh to 3.25 lakh foreign tourists visit Mysuru district every financial year. However, the number did not even cross 2 lakh last year.

A combination of factors, including inadequate infrastructure, and lack of promotional efforts are believed to be deterring visitors. If we take Mysuru Palace data, the number shows a decline. In 2016-17, the foreign tourists to Mysuru Palace was 64,614 which dropped to 34,604 in 2023-24 and in 2024 (till December 31), the number stood at 24,034. The pandemic had hit tourism in 2020, with only very few foreign visitors making it to Mysuru. The numbers plummeted further due to lockdowns.

A tourist guide at Mysuru Palace said that while a hike in ticket price is a reason, lack of promotion and planned tourist circuits for international travellers is another factor. “The absence of big events apart from Dasara, and no proper tourist circuit for them have further exacerbated the problem,” he said.