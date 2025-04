DAVANGERE: The Davanagere district police on Monday successfully cracked one of the most infamous bank heists in the country and recovered 17 kg of gold worth Rs 13 crore after arresting six accused.

The police investigation revealed that the accused had watched “Money Heist” and other crime series on Netflix and other OTT channels and took extensive notes by going through endless YouTube videos before committing the crime. Their preparation went on for six months and when they robbed the bank, they did not leave a clue, sending the local police on a wild goose chase.

The six accused targeted Nyamathi branch of State Bank of India, only because the bank did not extend a loan to the heist mastermind who wanted to expand his bakery business. The theft took place on October 28, 2024.

Six teams of police took five long months before arresting Vijay Kumar, the mastermind, Ajay Kumar, Abhishek, Manjunath, Chandru and Paramanand.

The stolen 17 kg gold was recovered from a dilapidated well inside a deep jungle in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Vijay, Ajay and Paramanand, originally from Tamil Nadu, were running a bakery business in Nyamati for several years, while the other three, Manjunath, Abhishek, and Chandru, are local residents from Honnali and Nyamati.

While running away from the scene of the crime, the gang removed CCTV cameras and took away the digital video recorder (DVR). They threw chilli powder on their escape route to mislead dog squads.

Gang practised for 6 months to rob bank

The investigators first suspected an inter-state gang, as a similar bank robbery had occurred at Bhadravathi in Karnataka. The police even pursued a gang from Kakral in Uttar Pradesh, but later found that they were not involved. Later, the focus shifted to local suspects, leading to the identification of Vijay and his associates. The police said the their teams found certain technical evidence that revealed the involvement of persons from Tamil Nadu with associates in Nyamati. The police swiftly acted to apprehend the offenders and their interrogation revealed the involvement of Vijay and his accomplices.