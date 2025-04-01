Not joining Congress in this life or next, says expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal

Anilkumar clarified that the meeting was purely casual. “We just happened to be in the same hotel. As I am originally from Vijayapura district, I know Yatnal. We had a quick snack together, but no political discussions took place,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Koppal, Yatnal addressed the rumours directly, stating, “I will never join the Congress in this life,” and criticised Congress for being “pro-Muslim.” He also claimed that the rumours of his potential move to Congress were part of a smear campaign orchestrated by fake BJP social media accounts, which he suggested were influenced by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra.

Yatnal hinted that he and his supporters were gauging public opinion on the possibility of starting his political party. “If the BJP fails to remove Yediyurappa and Vijayendra, forming a new party is guaranteed in the coming months,” he said. He also mentioned that rebel BJP leaders, including Ramesh Jarkiholi and Kumar Bangarappa, stand by him.

Yatnal continued his attack on Yediyurappa and his son, alleging that they profited significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic. He accused them of causing his expulsion from the BJP. “The BJP does not care for Hindus,” Yatnal added.