Not joining Congress in this life or next, says expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal

HUBBALLI: After his meeting with a local Congress leader set tongues wagging that he may jump ship, expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal strongly dismissed these claims, stating that he would never join the Congress “either in this life or the next.”
The rumours gained traction after images and videos of Yatnal meeting Dharwad District Congress Committee (Rural) president Anilkumar Patil surfaced on social media, sparking widespread speculation about his possible alignment with the Congress. This speculation was fuelled by recent remarks by Congress MLA Raju Kage, who suggested that he might try to bring Yatnal into the party if the high command gives the nod.
The two leaders reportedly met at a hotel near Hiriyur in Tumakuru district recently, where they are said to have had a brief 20-minute conversation about the political scenario following Yatnal’s expulsion from the BJP. However, a senior Congress leader quickly dismissed any connection between Yatnal and the party.
Anilkumar clarified that the meeting was purely casual. “We just happened to be in the same hotel. As I am originally from Vijayapura district, I know Yatnal. We had a quick snack together, but no political discussions took place,” he said.
Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Koppal, Yatnal addressed the rumours directly, stating, “I will never join the Congress in this life,” and criticised Congress for being “pro-Muslim.” He also claimed that the rumours of his potential move to Congress were part of a smear campaign orchestrated by fake BJP social media accounts, which he suggested were influenced by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra.
Yatnal hinted that he and his supporters were gauging public opinion on the possibility of starting his political party. “If the BJP fails to remove Yediyurappa and Vijayendra, forming a new party is guaranteed in the coming months,” he said. He also mentioned that rebel BJP leaders, including Ramesh Jarkiholi and Kumar Bangarappa, stand by him.
Yatnal continued his attack on Yediyurappa and his son, alleging that they profited significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic. He accused them of causing his expulsion from the BJP. “The BJP does not care for Hindus,” Yatnal added.