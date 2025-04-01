Shakti encourages women labour force participation in Karnataka: Survey

KALABURAGI: Since its implementation, the state government’s Shakti scheme (free travel for women) has become a positive catalyst for women’s empowerment and economic contribution, according to a survey.

The survey found that both the female labor force participation rate and female worker participation rate have increased in Karnataka after the implementation of the scheme.

The survey was conducted by the Fiscal Policy Institute (by research fellow Anusha Sangondimath), Fare-Free Public Transit and Women’s Economic Participation (Just Job Network) and Shakthi Guarantee Scheme Survey (M2M Media Network) on the initiation taken by Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation.

The agencies questioned 25,925 persons in 112 Assembly constituencies on various aspects with regard to the scheme from September 20, 2024, to October 15, 2024. The report was made available to Express on Monday.

The report found that the female labor force participation, which was 25.3 % before the Shakthi scheme, increased to 30.2% on the date of the survey. Similarly, the worker participation rate, which was 27.6 % prior to the scheme, increased to 28.8 %. As many as 64.43 % of the respondents felt that the free travel facility in government buses in Karnataka is a good initiative taken by the government, and 55.27 % of the women said that before implementation of the scheme, they used to travel in private buses and now they have shifted to government buses.

The survey revealed that 57.45 % women said the introduction of the scheme has helped them save money that they can now use for other purposes. As many as 48.33% respondents felt that the benefit of free travel given to women has helped the entire household. Interestingly, the survey found that a number of women took to traveling unnecessarily after the implementation of the scheme.

In conclusion, the report felt that women’s positive perception of the scheme has grown over time. The approval rate has increased from 57% to 64% . Women’s altered transportation habits rose from 80% to 85 %, contingent on government bus availability. Daily usage surged from 20% to 27% and weekly usage declined slightly from 46% to 38%. Men’s belief that the scheme led to unnecessary travel reduced marginally from 72% to 71%.