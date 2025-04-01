Wildlife activists to approach courts if night traffic ban on Bandipur Tiger Reserve highway is lifted

MYSURU: Wildlife activists have decided to launch a protest and approach the courts if the state government lifts the night traffic ban on the national highway passing through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The activists met at Melukamanahalli in Bandipur on Monday and visited Moolhole, Maddur and Mutanga near Wayanad, taking note of the vehicles passing through the check-posts.

They found that trucks permitted to carry 15 tonnes of material were violating the Transport and Mines Act by carrying 40 tonnes of M-sand and boulders. If such regulations are violated during the day, the activists expressed apprehension that many will take advantage at night and indulge in illegal transport. They resolved to put up a united show if Kerala continues to put pressure on Karnataka to lift the night traffic ban.

Activist Joseph Hoover said tipper movement has increased on the national highway and were transporting construction material in violation of the transport and mines regulations, posing a threat to the forest. He said night traffic will pose a threat to wild animals and lead to man-animal conflicts in villages falling in the forest fringes.

The activists felt the need to educate people in villages, organise farmers to take out a massive rally and approach the courts with a petition appealing to continue the night traffic ban.

They wanted to present an overview of the Bandipur forest and the threat faced by the growing traffic and decline in man-animal conflict over the years so that the courts can take them into consideration to continue the night traffic ban and conserve the wildlife and forest.