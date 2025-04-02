Diesel price hike another ‘reward’ from Congress: BJP

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the Siddaramaiah government has once again unleashed its “insatiable greed”, hiking diesel prices by Rs 2-3 per litre, a move that will further cripple the common man.

“Like a modern-day Bakasura, this government is devouring every last ounce of people’s hard-earned money, showing no remorse for the endless price hikes on essential commodities, including food,” the BJP leader posted on X.

“Hike after hike, betrayal after betrayal! The people of Karnataka trusted this government with a massive mandate, and in return, they are being crushed under the burden of skyrocketing costs. Is this the reward for their trust?” he stated.