IISc develops innovative bacteria-based technique to repair space bricks

BENGALURU: Researchers at IISc have developed an innovative bacteria-based technique to repair space bricks used to build lunar habitats. Whilst living on space is not just a dream but a dream come true, astronauts need to use lunar soil - a complex mixture of broken minerals and rocks to build structures instead of carrying materials from Earth.

A few years ago, IISc researchers developed a method using the soil bacterium Sporosarcina pasteurii to create bricks from lunar and Martian soil simulants. The bacteria convert urea and calcium into calcium carbonate crystals, along with guar gum, binding soil particles together to form sturdy brick like materials.

To further strengthen these bricks, the researchers explored sintering—a process of heating soil with a polymer to create highly durable bricks. However, the extreme lunar environment, and constant exposure to solar radiation and meteorites, can cause cracks in these structures.

To address this challenge, the team once again turned to the bacteria. They injected a slurry containing the bacteria S. pasteurii, lunar soil simulant, and guar gum into artificial cracks in the sintered bricks. Over time, the bacteria produced calcium carbonate and biopolymers, filling the cracks and restoring the brick’s strength.

The next step for the researchers is to test the bacteria’s behavior in space. They are working on a proposal to send S. pasteurii aboard on India’s Gaganyaan mission, a press release said.