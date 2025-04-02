KSIC locks factory gates, outsourced workers cry foul

MYSURU: In a significant development, the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) on Tuesday locked the entrance gate of its factory on Manandavadi Road, barring over 800 outsourced workers from entering the premises.

The workers who were turned away from the factory accused the management of colluding with the outsourcing agency to deliberately put a brake on their continuous service, thereby denying them gratuity, benefits and entitlements.

The workers, including around 300 women, who have been working as weavers, helpers, reelers, warpers, contrast dyers and cone winders in the factory for more than a decade, were caught by surprise to find the entrance gate locked. They were told by the officials to come back to work on Wednesday when their contract was renewed.

Even after repeated requests, the officials refused to open the gate and allow the workers inside the factory.

Expressing displeasure against the management, the workers, under the banner of KSIC Horaguthige Mathu Ithare Naukarara Sangha, met the labour officer and the deputy commissioner and submitted a complaint that they were denied work to break their service record and deny the benefits, including gratuity.

After receiving the memorandum, Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikantha Reddy assured the workers that he will direct the authorities to submit a report and initiate action.

Speaking to TNIE, association secretary S Dhananjaya said the workers have been serving in the factory for more than 12 years.

“Even though the tender period of KSF9 Corporate Service Pvt Ltd had ended two years ago and last year, the high court had clearly directed not renewing the tender to the agency, the KSIC violated the court’s direction and renewed the contract. As the factory has to provide gratuity to workers who have delivered continuous service, the management conspired to deny gratuity and other benefits and locked the factory gates on Tuesday, causing a break in our service,” he said.

He said the state government last year had included outsourced workers for gratuity benefits. “The KSIC has awarded a contract to the Bengaluru-based agency for two years from April 2, 2024, to March 31, 2027. In the past, there had been inquiries into irregularities in the agency and the labour court had noticed around 48 discrepancies. We have explained the matter to the deputy commissioner and demanded justice,” he said.