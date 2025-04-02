New timings for Karnataka govt offices in certain northern districts due to summer heat

BENGALURU: Karnataka government on Wednesday issued an order changing the working hours in government offices in Vijayapura and Bagalkote districts of Belagavi division and all the districts of Kalaburagi division, for two months from April, considering summer heat.

As per the order, the government offices will function from 8 AM to 1.30 PM during these two months.

The State President, Karnataka State Government Employees Association, Bengaluru, had made a proposal to the government requesting for change in office working hours in April and May, considering the difficulty faced by the employees in performing their duties due to the high temperature in the said districts.

"In view of the factors described in the proposal, and in view of high temperatures in the months of April and May of 2025, Vijayapura and Bagalkote districts of Belagavi Division and all the districts of Kalaburagi Division have been ordered to change the schedule of government offices from 8 AM to 1.30 PM in the months of April and May," the order said.

It said, "The government servants in these districts shall perform their duty as usual without any omission/interruption during the changed hours. Without causing any inconvenience to the public, the employees shall perform duty without any time limit if directed by the District Commissioners/ Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats to perform any work in case of emergency."