SC/STs continue to be impoverished in Karnataka as their funds vanish

BENGALURU: Successive governments have pumped in hundreds and thousands of crores into SCP-TSP schemes for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, yet the harsh reality remains: These communities continue to languish in poverty. The glaring question remains unanswered — why have these massive funds failed to uplift the intended beneficiaries? Is there a sinister force siphoning off these funds before they reach the needy? The New Indian Express investigates.

Former IRS officer and Directorate of Enforcement official turned Congress MLC Sudham Das minced no words when he told TNIE, “The intent is good, but there appears to be a failure in the system regardless of which government is in power, when it comes to execution. Officers are taking undue advantage of the government’s lenience.” His statement echoes the unspoken truth — massive financial mismanagement and fraud are hollowing out these schemes.

He said, “Financial records suggest that if the allocated funds over the past 11 years had been directly transferred to beneficiaries, each family would have been richer by at least Rs 17 lakh. Yet, these communities remain trapped in deprivation. The obvious question is where has all the money gone?’’

Take the case of a hostel in Mandya taluk, where blatant financial irregularities occurred between 2020 and 2024 under two different governments -- BJP between 2020 to 2023 and Congress between 2023 to 2024. An anonymous whistleblower revealed that Rs 2 crore was misappropriated through over-invoicing and unnecessary purchases. The hostel authorities bought eight television sets at Rs 93,000 each, despite the same models being available online for Rs 47,990. This single transaction alone led to a misappropriation of Rs 3.63 lakh.