Siddaramaiah camp ministers Dr G, Rajanna give D K Shivakumar the cold shoulder

Ahead of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s meeting with high command leaders and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, his coterie of ministers sent out a message of a cold war with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna did not share the dais with Shivakumar during the 118th birth anniversary of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt on Tuesday.

Both of them were chief guests at the function, which was presided over by Shivakumar. While Parameshwara did not turn up, Rajanna visited the Mutt, offered prayers and left without coming on the dais. Shivakumar’s coterie of MLAs, including former minister S R Srinivas of Gubbi, Kunigal MLA Dr Ranganath and Nelamangala MLA N Srinivas, took part alongside the DCM.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna, BJP MLAs B Suresh Gowda and G B Jyotiganesh took part. But the Karnataka ministers were conspicuous by their absence at a key event on their home turf.