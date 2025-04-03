BJP stages overnight protest over price hike in Karnataka

BENGALURU: BJP leaders on Wednesday staged an overnight dharna at Freedom Park against the state government for increasing prices of various commodities.
Former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, who was leading the dharna, said BJP will protest across the state till the government withdraws its decision to hike various taxes and commodity prices. “The development work has stopped in the state and no irrigation work has been taken up. But they are busy increasing prices of commodities and have attracted public wrath. This government does not have any moral right to be in power,’’ he added.
The Lingayat strongman said he and other BJP leaders will travel across the state to tell people about the government’s failures. “This is a Tughlaq-style government and it has to be opposed by all. It has forgotten the public interest and it is our duty to ensure that this government does not stick to power for long,’’ he added. He said BJP workers and leaders should go to each house and bring awareness among the people.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra suggested that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should travel across the state to know people’s problems. He criticised the government’s failure in implementing the guarantee schemes, including Gruha Lakshmi where Congress had promised Rs 2,000 to the woman head of the family. This government has burdened people by increasing prices of petrol, diesel, milk and fees at government hospitals. It has made life miserable for the poor, farmers and common man, he criticised.
Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said the Nagmohan Das committee, constituted to investigate the 40% commission allegation against the previous BJP government, has not been able to prove the charges. Contractors had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, but failed to provide supporting documents. Even the court made similar observations. “This shows that Congress lied to people to come to power. They don’t have the moral right to be in power and should resign,” he said.
At Freedom Park, they had organised Yakshagana and street plays, ridiculing the state government’s decision to increase prices.