BJP stages overnight protest over price hike in Karnataka

BENGALURU: BJP leaders on Wednesday staged an overnight dharna at Freedom Park against the state government for increasing prices of various commodities.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, who was leading the dharna, said BJP will protest across the state till the government withdraws its decision to hike various taxes and commodity prices. “The development work has stopped in the state and no irrigation work has been taken up. But they are busy increasing prices of commodities and have attracted public wrath. This government does not have any moral right to be in power,’’ he added.

The Lingayat strongman said he and other BJP leaders will travel across the state to tell people about the government’s failures. “This is a Tughlaq-style government and it has to be opposed by all. It has forgotten the public interest and it is our duty to ensure that this government does not stick to power for long,’’ he added. He said BJP workers and leaders should go to each house and bring awareness among the people.